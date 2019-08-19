Woman suffers miscarriage in Newaygo Co. crash

Posted 9:40 AM, August 19, 2019, by

DAYTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman suffered a miscarriage and a man was injured in a crash Sunday afternoon in Newaygo County.

Michigan State Police say that a 31-year-old Muskegon man was driving south on Stone Road near 32nd Street at about 5:00 p.m. when he drove over into the northbound lanes and collided with a northbound vehicle head-on. Both the man and his passenger, a 32-year-old woman from Morley, were injured in the crash. The woman was pregnant and suffered a miscarriage as a result of the crash.

The driver and passengers in the northbound vehicle were not injured.

Police say that drug use is believe to be a factor in the crash, but the investigation is continuing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.