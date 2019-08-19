Woman suffers miscarriage in Newaygo Co. crash

DAYTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman suffered a miscarriage and a man was injured in a crash Sunday afternoon in Newaygo County.

Michigan State Police say that a 31-year-old Muskegon man was driving south on Stone Road near 32nd Street at about 5:00 p.m. when he drove over into the northbound lanes and collided with a northbound vehicle head-on. Both the man and his passenger, a 32-year-old woman from Morley, were injured in the crash. The woman was pregnant and suffered a miscarriage as a result of the crash.

The driver and passengers in the northbound vehicle were not injured.

Police say that drug use is believe to be a factor in the crash, but the investigation is continuing.