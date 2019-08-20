Storms moving in Tuesday evening

Battle Creek man sought for assaulting pregnant ex-girlfriend, age 12

Posted 4:37 PM, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:38PM, August 20, 2019

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Police are looking for a 20-year-old man who allegedly assaulted his 12-year-old ex-girlfriend, who is pregnant with his child.

Battle Creek Police say that the 12-year-old called police Friday afternoon to report that she had been assaulted. She told police she was walking with her brother and his girlfriend when the suspect approached them and pushed her into a fence. She suffered some injuries to her side.  She told police that he told her that he was “going to make her lose this baby.”

Police then started investigating the suspect for Criminal Sexual Conduct, since the 12-year-old is under the age of consent.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the man should call police at 269-964-3888.

