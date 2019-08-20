Storms moving in Tuesday evening

Buchanan man charged with four counts of murder for fatal traffic crash

Posted 3:33 PM, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:36PM, August 20, 2019

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – A Buchanan, Michigan man has been charged with four counts of 2nd degree murder for a crash that killed four people.

Dub Alan Collins, 54, also faces four counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and several other charges after the crash on August 2nd in Buchanan Township of Berrien County.

The Berrien County Prosecutor says that Collins was driving west on Miller Road at a high speed when he blew through the stop sign at Main Street.  Collins’ 2007 Ford Fusion hit a 2000 Honda Accord that traveling south on Main Street.

Robert Klint, 66, Melissa Klint, 60, Landyn Klint, 22, all of Sawyer, Michigan, and Kent Williamson, 52, of Ruckersville, Virginia were all in the Honda Accord and were all killed in the crash.  Collins and his wife Heather, 38, were injured and taken to a hospital in South Bend, Indiana.

Investigators say that evidence at the scene suggested that Collins was intoxicated. Blood sample results have not yet been returned.  They also believe that Collins’ driver’s license was suspended at the time of the crash.

A trial date has not been set.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.