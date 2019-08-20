Buchanan man charged with four counts of murder for fatal traffic crash

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – A Buchanan, Michigan man has been charged with four counts of 2nd degree murder for a crash that killed four people.

Dub Alan Collins, 54, also faces four counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and several other charges after the crash on August 2nd in Buchanan Township of Berrien County.

The Berrien County Prosecutor says that Collins was driving west on Miller Road at a high speed when he blew through the stop sign at Main Street. Collins’ 2007 Ford Fusion hit a 2000 Honda Accord that traveling south on Main Street.

Robert Klint, 66, Melissa Klint, 60, Landyn Klint, 22, all of Sawyer, Michigan, and Kent Williamson, 52, of Ruckersville, Virginia were all in the Honda Accord and were all killed in the crash. Collins and his wife Heather, 38, were injured and taken to a hospital in South Bend, Indiana.

Investigators say that evidence at the scene suggested that Collins was intoxicated. Blood sample results have not yet been returned. They also believe that Collins’ driver’s license was suspended at the time of the crash.

A trial date has not been set.