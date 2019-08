× Eastown restaurant shutting down

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A restaurant in Grand Rapids’ Eastown area is closing its doors.

Kelvin & Co., located at 1450 Wealthy St., announced Tuesday that it is closing its Grand Rapids location due to circumstances out of its control and structural issues with the building.

A few days ago, the restaurant apologized for being closed for several days on Facebook because of a persistent roof leak.

The Kalamazoo location will remain open.