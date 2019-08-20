John Ball Zoo reopens after gas leak; no injuries reported

Posted 2:00 PM, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 02:31PM, August 20, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Staff and visitors at the John Ball Zoo will be able to return to the facility after being evacuated earlier due to a gas leak.

Zoo officials tells FOX 17 that a construction crew at the zoo hit a four-inch gas line, causing the leak.  DTE and the Grand Rapids Fire Department have stopped the leak.  No fire has been reported.

No animals or people were injured. Officials say that they followed protocols for the care of the animals at zoo. Most of the animals are not affected by the gas in the same ways as humans.

Visitors who were evacuated will receive vouchers for another visit to the zoo. The zoo is reopening at 2:45 p.m. free of charge. Concessions this afternoon will be limited.

