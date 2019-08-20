Glass door broken at Barracks 616 in Kent County

Posted 5:03 AM, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 05:15AM, August 20, 2019

CASACADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies are investigating after the front glass door of a gun store was broken overnight.

It happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday at Barracks 616, 5740 Foremost Dr. in Cascade Township.

We are working to learn if the thieves gained access to anything inside.

This comes one month after nearly two dozen guns were stolen back in July, when four people were arrested for breaking into gun stores across West Michigan.

Authorities say four masked suspects forced their way into the store and stole 23 handguns before leaving in a white SUV.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

