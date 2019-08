Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hastings is wrapping up the summer with a big party, and they're inviting everyone to come downtown and celebrate this weekend.

Hastings Summerfest features arts and crafts vendors on the courthouse lawn, food and drinks, trolley rides, children's activities, sports tournaments, parades, a car show, and live entertainment.

There's so much going on August 23-25 in downtown Hastings, it's an event families won't want to miss.

For a complete event schedule, visit their Facebook Page.