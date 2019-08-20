Storms moving in Tuesday evening

Kent County, GR hosting informational marijuana meetings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department has planned a series of informative meetings about medical marijuana.

The meetings are intended to be informative for people who have questions about what is legal and how marijuana businesses can operate within the county.

Amy Oosterink, health education and promotions supervisor at the department, said the priority is to keep the community safe and informed.

“The marijuana law passed, the recreational marijuana law, and the medical marijuana has been in existence for 11 years, so knowing those laws are important,” Oosterink said.

The health department partnered with the City of Grand Rapids to host the meetings, which are scheduled for:

  • 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 on the first floor of the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan
  • Noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at Cedar Springs Library in the community room
  • 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 23 at Steepletown Neighborhood Services

1 Comment

