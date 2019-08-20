Wednesday, August 21 is the final day of the summer Muskegon Food Truck Rally. It is at the Muskegon Farmers Market at 242 Western Ave.
Last day of the Muskegon Food Truck Rally
-
Largest food truck rally in GR Saturday
-
Extend your holiday weekend with the Lakeshore Art Festival in Muskegon
-
Shop for local & one-of-a-kind items at Merchants and Makers
-
Muskegon celebrates 150th birthday with 3-day concert series
-
Upcoming events with the West Michigan Tourist Assocation
-
-
Trump kicks off 2020 campaign at Orlando rally
-
Man charged for allegedly beating dog unconscious
-
Man threatening to jump from Muskegon overpass taken into custody
-
Police ID motorcyclist killed in Muskegon Twp. crash
-
Elderly man hit and killed by pickup in Muskegon County
-
-
Where to catch 4th of July fireworks with WMTA
-
Summer Nights at the Market Series kicks off July 9
-
2nd annual surf festival sweeping beaches in Muskegon