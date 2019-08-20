Man hospitalized after driving off road, hitting parked truck

MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after driving off the road into a group of trees before hitting a truck in a parking lot.

It happened around 2:12 a.m. on 8 Mile Road near Northland Drive in Mecosta Township, south of Big Rapids.

Authorities said a man was going east on 8 Mile Road when his vehicle left the roadway, struck some trees and hit an unoccupied truck in a parking lot.

The driver was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

