“Movers and Shakers” promises a night of exercising, socializing, and giving back

Posted 11:00 AM, August 20, 2019, by

It's time to be a mover and a shaker! The Children's Healing Center and MVP Sports Clubs want everyone to grab their work out gear and join them for a night of fun for a good cause at the 4th annual Movers and Shakers.

On Thursday, August 22, people can come to MVP Sportsplex on Burton Street for a night of exercising and socializing.

Attendees will start the night off with a group fitness class taught by MVP trainers, with plenty of options to choose from including cycling, Zumba, tennis, and yoga.

After the workout, there will be a chance to mingle with everyone at the party on the pool deck while enjoying music, food, and drinks. There will be a silent auction as well.

Tickets cost $55 per person and $100 per couple. The price raises to $60 per person at the door.

100 percent of the proceeds from this event go directly to Children's Healing Center.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., classes start at 7, and socializing starts at 8.

Tickets can be purchased and more information can be found at Eventbrite.

