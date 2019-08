× MSP searching for missing woman near Cadillac

CADILLAC, Mich. — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman near Cadillac.

Patricia Stark, 83, was last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday at her home on 46 1/2 road near Cadillac.

She is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing pink striped pajamas.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Michigan State Police 231-779-6040.