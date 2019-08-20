Project 1 by ArtPrize: Disability and the Art of Drag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ArtPrize is putting a twist on the annual event. Instead of holding the art competition every year, the event will now be happening every two years.

Don't worry though, there will be an event held in the off years to fill in the time showcasing a handful of artists putting their own spin on art, called Project 1.

Project 1 kicks off on September 7 and one of the performances planned for opening night is The Disability Drag Show.

Chris Smit and Jill Vyn of DisArt stopped by to talk about the event.

The show starts at 7 p.m. at Tanglefoot, located at 314 Straight Ave South West.

For more information, visit project.artprize.org.