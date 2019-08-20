Stay out of Lake Michigan on Wednesday

LAKE MICHIGAN — As the wind picks up Wednesday afternoon, Lake Michigan will quickly become dangerous.

A strong cold front will usher in cooler and comfortable conditions for the end of the week, but the change will increase wind gusts to as high as 30 mph Wednesday afternoon. The elevated wind out of the northwest will send waves crashing into the shore, some of which could be as high as 5 feet.

Wednesday afternoon and evening will be the worst. The north side of the piers will be particularly dangerous because of the northwesterly breeze. As the water is pushed up against the north side, the return current will be strong, potentially pulling you out into the lake if you are in the water.

It is also advised that you stay off the piers tomorrow. Lake Michigan’s water levels are still abnormally high. Tomorrow’s high waves will send water over the piers. The rushing water could be strong enough to sweep you off your feet and into the lake.

Red flags will likely be up on all West Michigan beaches, meaning you are putting your life at risk if you go in the water. Once Wednesday is through, Lake Michigan is forecast to be calm the rest of the week and also the weekend.