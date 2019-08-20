Storms moving in Tuesday evening

Suspect charged for allegedly stabbing store clerk

Posted 5:35 PM, August 20, 2019, by

File photo.

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man accused of stabbing a store clerk after being confronted about stealing has been charged.

Dennis Ostrander, 32, was charged Tuesday with armed robbery causing serious injury and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Ostrander was arrested Monday after a clerk was stabbed at a store on E. Main Street. Police say he fled the scene on a bike after the employee confronted him about stealing while he was leaving the store.

He was found a short time later nearby and taken into custody after police say he initially resisted arrest.

Ostrander is still being held in the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.