Suspect charged for allegedly stabbing store clerk

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man accused of stabbing a store clerk after being confronted about stealing has been charged.

Dennis Ostrander, 32, was charged Tuesday with armed robbery causing serious injury and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Ostrander was arrested Monday after a clerk was stabbed at a store on E. Main Street. Police say he fled the scene on a bike after the employee confronted him about stealing while he was leaving the store.

He was found a short time later nearby and taken into custody after police say he initially resisted arrest.

Ostrander is still being held in the Kalamazoo County Jail.