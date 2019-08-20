Women 4 Degage working to make positive impact on women facing homelessness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new program at Degage Ministries focuses on women supporting women and fighting against women homelessness.

Women 4 Degage is a group of focused women committed to making a positive impact on the lives of women facing homelessness and other difficulties. They use their passion, power, skills, and connections to support Dégagé Ministries and the Open Door Women’s Center.

Unfortunately, The Center consistently has to turn women away due to lack of space and other resources. Thanks to Women 4 Degage, they'll help support the Center as it increases its capacity to provide shelter and services to 80 women, including women with children aged 5 or younger.

To help spread awareness of their mission, Degage Ministries is hosting a night of free family-friendly fun at "A Place For Her" on August 22.

From 5 to 7 p.m. there will be food trucks, art, games, performances, food, and more.

A Place For Her will take place at LaGrave Church, located at 107 LaGrave Avenue South East.

For more information on the event and programs, visit degageministries.org or call (616)-454-1661.