1 hospitalized in Ottawa Co. rollover crash

Posted 3:37 PM, August 21, 2019, by

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hurt Wednesday in a rollover crash in Ottawa County.

It happened around 11:11 a.m. at the intersection of Port Sheldon Street and 18th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

Authorities said a woman going south on 18th Avenue ran a red light and hit a westbound vehicle, causing one of them to roll over.

The driver who ran the light was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The other woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.