× 1 hospitalized in Ottawa Co. rollover crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hurt Wednesday in a rollover crash in Ottawa County.

It happened around 11:11 a.m. at the intersection of Port Sheldon Street and 18th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

Authorities said a woman going south on 18th Avenue ran a red light and hit a westbound vehicle, causing one of them to roll over.

The driver who ran the light was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The other woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene.