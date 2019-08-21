× Alabama postpones concert at Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Country music group Alabama is postponing the remainder of its 50th anniversary tour.

The group was scheduled to play Friday night at Van Andel Arena but has postponed the concert because of complications lead singer Randy Owen is experiencing with migraines and vertigo.

Bass player Teddy Gentry released the following statement:

“The ’50th Anniversary Tour’ has been very special to us. The support of the fans and their energy at all of our shows has led to some of the most fun we’ve ever had onstage. As disappointed as myself, Randy, and Jeff are to have to postpone this tour for all of our incredible fans, we know that Randy’s recovery is what is most important for everyone at this time. We would like to thank our fans, promoters, and venues and we look forward to seeing you all soon.”

A rescheduled date will be announced in the coming weeks.