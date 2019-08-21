Belding football turns heads at Sparta scrimmage

SPARTA, Mich. -- The Belding football team returns nearly every starter from last season's 7-3 team and has high expectations. On Wednesday night, those in attendance for a scrimmage at Sparta high school saw just how good the Black Knights could be this fall. Senior runningback Riley Hart rushed for several touchdowns against Holland Christian and Newaygo while quarterbacks Cole Reeves and Cache Blunt had no problem completing passes to several returning weapons. The Belding defense was swarming to the ball as well as expectations continue to rise for the Belding football program in Monty Price's first season as head coach.

The Black Knights will open the season with Oakridge in week one.

