Check out what’s new at Soaring Eagle Resorts

Spooktacular Weekends are back at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel this October. All month long there will be a lollipop pumpkin pull, guessing games, poke a pumpkin, crafts, activities and lots of contests. If you want to enjoy a full weekend of events in October, make sure to book your room now by calling 1-877-2EAGLE2.

On August 23 and 24, Monsters & Aliens Weekend will be invading Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel! Crafts for this weekend include an alien spaceship and a build-your-own monster. Movie showings for this weekend will be “Monsters vs. Aliens” and “Home”.

If you're at Soaring Eagle Hideaway RV Park, it's Jaws on the Water on August 23 and 24! If you just want to watch the movie, which starts at 8:45 p.m. it's just $5 per vehicle for the movie pass. You can stay all day long for just $8 per vehicle. In the evening there will be free hot dogs and chips while supplies last. For more details call (989)-817-4803.

The Off Color Comedy Tour is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino! This Saturday, August 24, tickets are going on sale for the show featuring Keenan Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Tommy Davidson, and David Alan Grier. They'll take the stage on Saturday, October 26.

Steely Dan with special guest Rick Derringer taking the stage on August 30. Steely Dan is an American Jazz-rock band, founded in 1972 by core members Walter Becker and Donald Fagen. Rolling Stone has called them "the perfect musical antiheroes for the Seventies." After Becker's death in 2017, Fagen had kept the band together touring around the country. Some of their albums include "Pretzel Logic" and "Everything Must Go."

Music duo Florida Georgia Line just added to the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort Outdoor Concert Lineup with special guests Chris Lane. They'll take the stage on Sunday, September 8. Their song "Simple" is surging on the country charts, as the lead single off their anticipated fourth studio album. Also, the kings of collaborations are shattering records with three times platinum-certified number one meant to be with Bebe Rexha. Tickets start at $43.

They're making a comeback around the world and they can't wait to hit the road once again. Toto: 40 Trips Around the Sun Tour will be at Soaring Eagle Casino on October 5. The American rock band formed in 1977 in Los Angeles. They are widely known for the top hits "Hold the Line", "Rosanna", and "Africa". The band has released 17 studio albums and has sold over 40 million worldwide. They've been honored with several Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009.

Freshly added to the Soaring Eagle Concert lineup, it's Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvanthitting the stage on October 11.

Johnny Gill has altered the sound of R & B music for over three decades with a signature sound that pairs superior singing with extraordinary showmanship. He’s brought classics to the world like “My My My” “Where Do We Go From Here” and “Perfect Combination”.

Ralph Tresvant is a shining star that has been captivating audiences for over 25 years as a solo artist, actor, entertainer, writer, producer and legendary frontman of the supergroup New Edition. Ralph has continually had chart-topping successes since he first emerged on the scene, Ralph’s defining voice has been solely responsible for hits like" Candy Girl", "Money Can’t Buy You Love", and "Sensitivity."

Just a reminder these tickets and all others can be purchased by going to etix.com.

If you love to golf, head to Glow Golf at Waabooz Run Golf Course on September 13. For just $50 a pair, golfers will get 9 holes with a cart, one glow golf ball, and one glow golf necklace. Space is limited for this event so call (989)-817-4802 or visit their pro shop to sign up.