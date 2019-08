× Crash closes Ann St. exit ramp from SB US-131 in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of southbound US-131 and Ann Street Wednesday morning after a crash.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday at Ann Street and Turner Avenue in Grand Rapids, near the end of the southbound US-131 and Ann Street exit ramp.

No word on how many cars were involved or if anyone was hurt.

We have a crew on the scene working to learn more information.