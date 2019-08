× Crash closes Kent County intersection

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Drivers are being asked to avoid a Kent County intersection while crews work to clear the scene of a crash.

Kent County Sheriff dispatchers say the northbound lanes of Northland Drive NE and Cannonsburg Road NE will be closed for an extended period of time Wednesday morning.

No word on injuries involved in the crash.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.