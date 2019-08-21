Every Child Wakes Up 5K
-
El Informador giving backpacks to kids returning to school
-
USA Gymnastics revamps Safe Sport policy amid abuse scandal
-
Neighbors seek action after child hit in mobile home park
-
Flooding on Muskegon lakeshore continues to cause problems
-
Woman wakes from coma to find legs, arms partially amputated after infection from dog saliva
-
-
New Mexico woman accused of torturing several children, boiling puppies
-
Barbecue lover wanted: Eat ribs and travel the country – while making $5K a week
-
Milwaukee musicians gather to play at the city’s crime scenes
-
Ohio lawmaker blames ‘drag queen advocates,’ video games and Obama for shootings
-
DocNetwork gives parents peace of mind sending kids to summer camp
-
-
Georgia’s governor signs early abortion ban
-
What the new Third Grade Reading Law means for you and your family
-
Military dad surprises 6-year-old at school after nine months apart