Family rescued when jet skis overturn off South Haven beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – A family of four was rescued Wednesday morning when their rented jet skis overturned in Lake Michigan.

South Haven Area Emergency Services were called at about 11:30 a.m. to South Haven’s South Beach. Four people, two adults and two children, were clinging to their overturned jet skis in the water several hundred yards from shore.

People aboard a nearby sailboat were able to help aid a man and one child. SHAES responders used paddle boards to assist a woman and a child.

One of the children was taken to the hospital for observation.

The family is visiting from Troy, Michigan.