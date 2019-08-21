× Father grieving loss of daughter to dog mauling

DETROIT — A Detroit man is still coming to terms with his 9-year-old daughter’s death.

Emma Hernandez died Monday after she was mauled by three dogs while riding her bike through an alley near her Detroit home.

Her father, Armando Hernandez, told FOX 2 he hasn’t been able to sleep since she died and the first thing he sees when he closes his eyes is his daughter.

Hernandez said he was doing yardwork when one of his sons said there was a little girl’s body in the back. He rushed over and did everything he could to save Emma’s life.

“What hurts me the most is, I can’t imagine the pain she was going through being attacked by these dogs until she finally passed away,” Hernandez said.

A neighbor filed a complaint with police in November 2017, but said nothing happened after.

“They shouldn’t have been out. They should have been better secured, we wouldn’t be here today,” Hernandez said. “Emma would be here. I would have my baby girl here.”

The three dogs will likely be put down, according to Detroit Animal Care and Control. Their owner is in police custody and may face charges.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family.