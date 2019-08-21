Find relief from chronic neck and back pain with Total Health Chiropractic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you finding it more difficult to just do your daily routine due to spinal stenosis or arthritis and feel that you've tried everything with no relief, you don't have to keep suffering. There is a treatment available at Total Health Chiropractic that may be the solution you've been looking for.

With the DRX 9000 Program, patients that suffer from the following can find arthritis and spinal stenosis relief:

Frequent Neck or Back Pain

Stiffness of Neck or Back

Limited Motion in Neck or Back

Radiating Pain into Legs or Arms

Spinal Joint Pain

To learn more about the DRX and other treatments Total Health has to offer, there will be an Arthritis and Spinal Stenosis Seminar on August 27 at 6 p.m.

Can't make the seminar? Dr. Miller is offering a new patient special of a $49 consultation and examination.

Appointments are limited, so call (616)-828-0861 or visit thchiro.com.