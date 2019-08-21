× Gas leak closes Byron Twp. intersection

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A gas leak has closed an intersection Wednesday afternoon in Byron Township.

The intersection of 76th Street and Clyde Park Avenue is closed while crews work to repair the leak.

Fire officials were called around 3:30 p.m. after a piece of construction equipment struck a natural gas line, and immediately called DTE to contain the break.

The leak isn’t a danger to the public.

A timeline for when the intersection will reopen has yet to be determined. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.