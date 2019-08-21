Gas leak closes Byron Twp. intersection

Posted 4:49 PM, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:13PM, August 21, 2019

Crews work to contain a gas leak on Aug. 21, 2019 in Byron Township, Mich.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A gas leak has closed an intersection Wednesday afternoon in Byron Township.

The intersection of 76th Street and Clyde Park Avenue is closed while crews work to repair the leak.

Fire officials were called around 3:30 p.m. after a piece of construction equipment struck a natural gas line, and immediately called DTE to contain the break.

The leak isn’t a danger to the public.

A timeline for when the intersection will reopen has yet to be determined. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.