× KDPS faces off against Special Olympics athletes in annual softball game

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dozens of athletes, their families, and members of the Kalamazoo Department of Pubic Safety gathered at Homer Stryker Field for a night of fun, food, music and competition.

The annual MI 16 Special Olympics vs. KDPS softball game has been going on for several years and is something the department looks forward to more than the kids.

“I think it’s our opportunity to give back and I know these kids and young adults look forward to it, and we look forward to it,” said Kalamazoo Police Chief Karianne Thomas. “And that camaraderie and the love that they show us every year is absolutely phenomenal.”

Sgt. David Juday with the Community Policing Unit is one of the people who helped organized the event and said it’s a highlight of his year.

“It’s very humbling to be here to be able to play against such a great group of people.”