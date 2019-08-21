Law enforcement Torch Run raising money for Special Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We are getting closer to the start of the 2019 Law Enforcement Torch Run in Michigan which raises money for Special Olympics.

Deputies from across Kent County along with other members of law enforcement will be taking part in the event, which runs September 7-13 across the state. There will be numerous 5k's per day.

We were joined in-studio by four of the participants for a preview and to talk about how you can get involved.

Here is the schedule of events:

Saturday 09/07- Carson City (A.M.)

Saturday 09/07- Ionia (P.M.)

Monday 09/09- St. Joseph (10 am)

Monday 09/09- Marshall (6pm)

Tuesday 09/10- Allegan (11am)

Tuesday 09/10- Muskegon (5pm)

Wednesday 09/11- Holland (9am)

Wednesday 09/11- Grand Rapids (6pm)

Thursday 09/12- Greenville (11am)

Thursday 09/12- Mt. Pleasant, Alma (Early afternoon)

Thursday 09/12- Lansing (Midnight Run)