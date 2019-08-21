Live on a lake with privacy at Eastbrook Homes’ Placid Waters

Posted 11:25 AM, August 21, 2019, by

Neighbors quickly become family for those who live in one of the newly built homes or condos at Eastbrook Homes' Placid Waters community in Allendale.

Each home holds all the amenities and luxuries of living on a lake, but with privacy.

Placid Waters will be hosting a special Happy Hour on Thursday, August 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be delicious food and drinks to everyone who attends.

Their happy hour has an added contest too! RSVP and bring a friend for a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card.

Happy Hour will be held at their Birkshire model home, located at 8251 Placid Waters Drive in Allendale.

To learn more about Eastbrook Homes and the Placid Waters Community head to eastbrookhomes.com.

1 Comment

