One suspect arrested in Muskegon teen's murder; others sought

MUSKEGON, Mich. – One person is in custody and others are still being sought after a teen was shot and killed in Muskegon over the weekend.

Zamarian Cooper, 16, was shot and killed just a block from his home Saturday night. The Muskegon County Prosecutor Wednesday announced that a suspect was arrested Tuesday night in Grand Rapids.

Prosecutor DJ Hilson says that they were able to find the suspect based on tips from the community. He also says there were others who witnessed the shooting and others who had fired shots in the area that night, based on evidence police had been able to collect. He says they are looking for at least three other individuals and at least four weapons were used Saturday night.

Anyone with information should call police or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.