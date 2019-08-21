Polish Festival returns to Grand Rapids for 40th year

The Polish Heritage Society is hosting their 40th annual festival in Rosa Parks Circle this weekend.

The Polish Festival is the longest continuous festival help in the city of Grand Rapids, with new vendors and events popping up every year.

Come celebrate Polish culture, entertainment, food, and drinks.

The Polish Festival will take place August 23-25.

For a complete list of vendors and events, go to polishheritagesociety.com.

