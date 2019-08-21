× Public health advisory issued at Morrison Lake

IONIA, Mich. — A public health advisory has been issued for an Ionia County lake due to a potentially harmful algae bloom.

People are advised to avoid direct body contact with scummy water in Morrison Lake in Saranac. The water with the algae looks like spilled paint or has a green sheen to it.

The Ionia County Health Department issued the advisory after water samples taken Tuesday detected a toxin that can produce a harmful algae bloom. The advisory is considered precautionary at this point, but the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will take more samples this week.

People and pets who swallow the water may experience symptoms like rashes, hives, sore throat and multiple other issues. Anyone who believes they or their pet were exposed to the algae is advised to seek medical treatment.