Sheriff: Drunk driver arrested for driving wrong-way on I-94

Posted 2:47 AM, August 21, 2019, by

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is facing charges after allegedly driving the wrong-way on I-94 in Van Buren County.

Deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office say multiple agencies responded to the scene to try and stop the car.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, Ida Bee King, was headed westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near the 66 mile marker.

King continued to drive the wrong-way until stop sticks were deployed.

The driver was found to be operating under the influence of alcohol and had multiple warrants out for her arrest.

Deputies say King had warrants out of Eaton Count for child neglect and a bench warrant in Charlotte for failing to appear in court.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.