× Sheriff: Drunk driver arrested for driving wrong-way on I-94

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is facing charges after allegedly driving the wrong-way on I-94 in Van Buren County.

Deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office say multiple agencies responded to the scene to try and stop the car.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, Ida Bee King, was headed westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near the 66 mile marker.

King continued to drive the wrong-way until stop sticks were deployed.

The driver was found to be operating under the influence of alcohol and had multiple warrants out for her arrest.

Deputies say King had warrants out of Eaton Count for child neglect and a bench warrant in Charlotte for failing to appear in court.