Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore logs 50 millionth visitor

Posted 12:53 PM, August 21, 2019, by

EMPIRE, Mich. (AP) — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in northern Michigan has welcomed its 50 millionth visitor.

The National Park Service says other visitors applauded when Meghan Boertman entered Sleeping Bear’s visitor center in Empire, west of Traverse City. She was joined by her husband, Spencer, and their children, Jacoby and Levi.

It was the first visit for the Boertmans, who live in Norton Shores, near Muskegon. They received an annual park pass, along with a plush black bear, souvenir books and a DVD.

Officials say the milestone comes a year ahead of Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore’s 50th anniversary. Visitor statistics are culled from road, visitor center and campground counters as well as North and South Manitou islands.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.