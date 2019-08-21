Suspect in assault of 12-year-old pregnant girl is in custody

Posted 11:19 AM, August 21, 2019, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – The man wanted for assaulting a pregnant 12-year-old girl is in custody.

Battle Creek police say the 20-year-old man turned himself in to detectives Wednesday morning. He is being held on a misdemeanor assault charge and police say he is cooperating with the investigation.

The man is also being investigated for Criminal Sexual Conduct.

1 Comment

  • Rj

    12 yr old is pregnant ? Trying to be Aretha Franklin ? Where is the parents or I should say parent of this child, That 20 yr old is not gonna like what happens to him in prison and people wonder why this country has gone down the tubes.

    Reply
