Upcoming events with West Michigan Tourist Association

Rock, Roar, & Pour at John Ball Zoo

● As summer winds down, adults can still have a night out minus the kids enjoying the animals, music and fun atmosphere at Rock, Roar + Pour this Thursday (8/22) at John Ball Zoo!

● Rock, Roar + Pour is a 21 and over evening event that gives you the opportunity to experience the Zoo like you never have before (at night, with adult beverages, and without any kids).

● Thursday, August 22nd from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

● Live music from The WhatNots

● Animal encounters and keeper talks

● Strolling animals

● Beer, wine, and cider for purchase

● Savory foods from the grill as well as delicious concession options ● Tickets can be purchased online for $20 each at jbzoo.org/rockroarpour or at the door for $25

● Aug 22nd, and last one on Sept 26th

Evil Dead: The Musical at the Barn Theatre in Augusta

● Evil Dead The Musical takes all the elements of the cult classic films and combines them for one of the craziest, funniest theatrical experiences of all time. Blood flies. Limbs are dismembered. Demons tell bad jokes… and all to music. It’s a bloody comedy start to finish! Rated R.

● One week only: August 27-Sept 1

● Tickets available through the Barn Theatre’s website & Box Office

Polish Festival in GR

● We welcome you to the 40th Annual Polish Festival, held by the Polish Heritage Society; the longest continuous Festival held in the City of Grand Rapids!

● Come to Rosa Parks Circle on August 23, 24, and 25, 2019.

● Come celebrate all things Polish. Food, beer, music, activities and bring a piece of Poland home with you from the various vendors. FREE to the public and you don't even have to be Polish to come!

Free Labor Day Fun in St. Joseph

● Downtown St. Joseph, Mich., is doing everything it can to keep the summer vacation spirit alive right up through Labor Day. The Lake Michigan resort community has planned a series of fun activities for all ages throughout Aug. 30 – Sept. 2.

● The weekend’s activities kick off with a free, outdoor concert on Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m., at the John E.N. Howard Bandshell overlooking the St. Joseph River. Concert sponsor The Boulevard Inn & Bistro will bring Blue Shoes Jazz to wow concert goers with their big band jazz.

● On Saturday, visitors can get an up-close look at the sailboats that have raced from Chicago in the first leg of the annual Tri-State Regatta. They can then go to the Farmers Market in Lake Bluff Park to bring home

fresh-picked apples, blueberries, squash, tomatoes, cheeses, bottles of wine, late summer fruits and vegetables, jams, honey, made-from-scratch pies, fresh cut flowers and much more. The market is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

● From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along the bluff, regional artisans and crafters will share their talent at the Lake Bluff Artisan Faire. Visitors can also shop and dine in downtown St. Joseph (at the Purely Michigan store) or play on several family-friendly beaches.

● On Sunday, early risers can send off the sailboats as they race to Indiana. Then from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., more than 50 vendors will showcase their treasures at Antiques on the Bluff. Music enthusiasts can also enjoy the season’s last Municipal Band concerts at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday at the John E.N. Howard Bandshell. Free, horse-drawn trolley rides, sponsored by the Frederick S. Upton Foundation, will entertain all ages from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (weather permitting).