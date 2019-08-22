Chef Char: Garlic Shrimp and Vegetable ‘Noodles’

Ingredients

1 small zucchini

1 small yellow squash

1 medium carrot

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1 clove minced garlic

6-8 pieces extra large, peeled, deveined shrimp (26-30 per pound count)

Juice of half a lemon or lime (about 2 Tablespoons)

6-8 cherry tomatoes, slice in half

1 Tablespoon feta cheese

1 teaspoon minced fresh parsley

2 leaves fresh basil, cut chiffonade (ribbons)

Himalayan pink salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

Directions

Cut off the end and the stem of the zucchini and the yellow squash and slice julienne (a spiralizer like the Veggetti gadget works great for this task). Wash and peel the carrot and, using a vegetable peeler, slice carrot into long ribbons. In a saute pan over medium heat, add olive oil, minced garlic, shrimp and lime juice. Allow shrimp to sear on one side, flip, and then add tomatoes, carrots, zucchini and yellow squash to pan. Allow vegetables to cook for 1-2 minutes, stir for even cooking and add feta cheese. Transfer ingredients to a plate and garnish with fresh minced parsley and fresh basil. Makes a generous portion for one person.

Key Guidelines to Spiralizable Produce:

The vegetable cannot be hollow, seeded or have a tough core.

The vegetable must be at least 1.5″ in diameter for best results.

The vegetable should be at least 2″ long for best results.

The vegetable must have a firm, solid flesh (no squishy, juicy fruits or veggies.)

According to Spiralized.com, here is a list of common spiralizable fruits and vegetables:

Apple

Beet

Bell Pepper

Broccoli

Butternut Squash

Cabbage

Carrot

Celeriac

Chayote

Cucumber

Daikon Radish

Jicama

Kohlrabi

Onion

Parsnip

Pear

Plantain

Radish, black

Rutabaga

Sweet Potato

Taro Root

Turnip

White Potato

Zucchini + Summer Squash

