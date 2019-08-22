Sheriff: Kent Co. gas station robbed overnight

Posted 3:59 AM, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:08AM, August 22, 2019

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s office are investigating an alleged gas station robbery.

Our crew saw deputies using flashlights and looking around inside the Mobil gas station located at 14 Mile Road NE and Northland Drive NE in Algoma Township around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

It is not clear if a weapon was used or implied or what exactly was taken.

Dispatchers say there is no description of the suspect or suspects involved.

If you know anything, call police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.