Sheriff: Kent Co. gas station robbed overnight

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s office are investigating an alleged gas station robbery.

Our crew saw deputies using flashlights and looking around inside the Mobil gas station located at 14 Mile Road NE and Northland Drive NE in Algoma Township around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

It is not clear if a weapon was used or implied or what exactly was taken.

Dispatchers say there is no description of the suspect or suspects involved.

If you know anything, call police.