Eggo Waffle Food Truck coming to West Michigan

WALKER, Mich. – If you are craving a late night waffle Thursday, you are in luck.

The Eggo Waffle Food Truck will be at the Meijer on Wilson Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive from 8:00 p.m. Thursday through Friday. The truck then moves to the Family Fare at 29th Street and Burlingame Ave. SW in Wyoming on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The truck will offer build-your-own waffles and French toast.

The #eggowafflebar on Instagram shows some of the menu items offered.