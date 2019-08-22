× Farm turns corn maze to Luke Bryan portrait

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County is combining art and vegetables.

Gull Meadow Farms turned a corn maze into a portrait of Luke Bryan.

The farm picks something special every year to show off in their maze, and went with Bryan this year since he will be performing at a nearby farm later this year.

The project took about a day and a half, and only takes tools like a map, spray paint and bamboo rods.

“So literally I’ll walk off 21 rows, so then I’ll spray paint a little L over there, put a bamboo rod, and move on to the next,” farm manager Justin Wendzel said.

The Luke Bryan maze will open the first weekend in September. The concert is Sept. 27 at Stafford Farms.