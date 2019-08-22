Former NHL player Manny Legace brings Detroit Hockey Academy to West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Students going to school while playing on a traveling hockey team know the struggle of trying to find balance and perform well in each environment.

Stanley Cup-winning goaltender and former NHL Detroit Redwing, Manny Legace, knows the struggle all too well. After over 20 years of hockey-playing experience, he's now the director of an establishment allowing students to thrive in academics while rising to professional levels in the sport they love.

He stopped by the studio to talk more about how kids can get involved with the Detroit Hockey Academy playing the sport they love while also achieving academic excellence.

The Detroit Preparatory Sports Academy is a unique environment that allows young athletes to develop their passion, skill, and performance level for their sport while receiving a high education.

Their academic programs are geared for NCAA acceptance and couple with highly focused sport-specific training. Training and practices are taught by former NHL players, as well as other former athletes that will focus on growing the students' physical abilities.

The school is able to provide students such one-on-one attention in the athletic department thanks to a blended learning environment. For students who are already on travel sports teams, they will be able to take their schoolwork wherever they go thanks to online schooling. The method is also great to ensure students finish all their schoolwork and are performing well in class before they step onto the rink.

For students in West Michigan who wish to enroll, physical practices will take place at the Patterson Ice Center in Grand Rapids. The entire curriculum will be online-based learning provided by Michigan Connections.

The Detroit Preparatory Sports Academy is located at 50950 Century Court, Wixom.

To learn more about Detroit Preparatory Sports Academy, visit detroitprepsportsacademy.com.

To learn more information about the West Michigan branch, email General Manager Rick Cousineau at hockeycoach2018@gmail.com.