Man charged in death of Detroit girl attacked by 3 dogs

Posted 12:48 PM, August 22, 2019, by

DETROIT (AP) — A man has been charged in the death of a 9-year-old Detroit girl who was mauled by three dogs despite rescue efforts by neighbors, her father and emergency responders.

Wayne County prosecutors charged 33-year-old Pierre Cleveland on Thursday with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and having a dangerous animal causing death. Authorities say he’s the owner of the dogs that got loose and attacked Emma Hernandez as she rode a bike Monday in her neighborhood.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Cleveland, in police custody, has an attorney. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Police described the dogs as pit bulls or pit-bull mixes. One was shot by a bystander while first-responders tried to save Emma in an alley. Neighbors also threw bricks at the dogs to try and stop the attack.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.