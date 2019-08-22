Sarah Sanders heads to Fox News as a contributor

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JUNE 18: U.S. President Donald Trump stands with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who announced that she is stepping down as the White House press secretary, during his rally where he announced his candidacy for a second presidential term at the Amway Center on June 18, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who once sparred with journalists, has decided to join them.

Fox News said Thursday that Sanders has been hired to provide political commentary and analysis across all its properties, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and the radio and podcast division.

Sanders was press secretary for President Donald Trump from July 2017 through June 2019, quarreling with reporters who aggressively questioned her about any number of controversies involving the president.

In a statement, Sanders says she is “beyond proud” to join Fox. She will make her debut on “Fox & Friends” on Sept. 6.

