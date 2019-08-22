Shoreline Jazz Festival brings top musical talent to Muskegon, Aug. 24 & 25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The relaxing and fluid sounds of jazz music are about to take over West Michigan at the Shoreline Jazz Festival this weekend.

The festival draws top artists from around the country, including the man behind the festival, flutist Alexander Zonjic. Listen to him perform "Doing the D" on our West Michigan Soundstage in the video above.

This year's event is headlined by Dave Koz and his all-star horn section, as well as Will Downing and Avery Sunshine, Euge Groove and many more

The Shoreline Jazz Festival will take place at Heritage Landing in Muskegon August 24 and 25.

The music goes from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

For a complete performance schedule, visit shorelinejazzfestival.com.

To purchase tickets, visit startickets.com or call (419)-280-1073.