Shoreline Jazz Festival brings top musical talent to Muskegon, Aug. 24 & 25

Posted 11:40 AM, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:39AM, August 22, 2019

The relaxing and fluid sounds of jazz music are about to take over West Michigan at the Shoreline Jazz Festival this weekend.

The festival draws top artists from around the country, including the man behind the festival, flutist Alexander Zonjic. Listen to him perform "Doing the D" on our West Michigan Soundstage in the video above.

This year's event is headlined by Dave Koz and his all-star horn section, as well as Will Downing and Avery Sunshine, Euge Groove and many more

The Shoreline Jazz Festival will take place at Heritage Landing in Muskegon August 24 and 25.

The music goes from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

For a complete performance schedule, visit shorelinejazzfestival.com.

To purchase tickets, visit startickets.com or call (419)-280-1073.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.