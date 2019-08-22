Small business expo coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We are just one week away from the Small Business Expo in Grand Rapids.

The event is Thursday, August 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.

The City of Grand Rapids and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI) are co-hosting the event, aimed at connecting local business owners and managers with resources to grow their companies and providing opportunities for them to meet potential customers in West Michigan.

The open house-style event kicks off at 3 p.m., followed by opening remarks by City Manager Mark Washington at 3:30 p.m.

A panel discussion with resource providers is set for 3:35 p.m., followed by a panel discussion with small business representatives at 5 p.m.

