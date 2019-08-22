Suspect arraigned in assault and rape of 12-year-old girl

Posted 3:57 PM, August 22, 2019, by

Dawson Burk

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – The man accused of assaulting a pregnant 12-year-old girl was arraigned Thursday afternoon and the victim told police last Friday taht the suspect is the father of her unborn child.

Dawson Burk, 20, was arraigned in two separate cases. First, he’s facing two Criminal Sexual Conduct charges for allegedly raping the girl.  Second, he’s facing a charge of Aggravated Assault for pushing the girl as she was walking down a street last Friday.  Police said that when he did, he made a comment about making “her lose the baby.”

Burk’s attorney told the judge that he had never been in trouble before and asked for a personal recognizance bond, with some no contact orders.  However, the judge denied the bond request and he remains in custody.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.