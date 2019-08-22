The James Salon & Boutique opens new location in Ada

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADA, Mich. -- The James Salon & Boutique is celebrating the opening of its new location in Ada.

The full-service salon, medical aesthetics spa and clothing boutique, will host a soft opening Thursday, August 22 from 6:30-9 p.m, at their new location, 550 Settlers Drive, Suite 102 in Ada.

The newest James Salon and Boutique location includes a clothing boutique on the main floor and a full-service salon and medical aesthetics spa on the second floor.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the opening of our Ada location,” said James Garnant-Cooper, Owner, The James Salon & Boutique.

The James medical aesthetics spa includes services such as Botox, filler, microblading and microdermabrasion, resurfacing procedures, hydra facials, IPL treatments and medical grade facials.

“The James Salon & Boutique offers guests an opportunity to relax, unwind and remove the veil they carry around in their daily lives. Our personalized experience for our guests is truly what sets us apart, and we hope people will feel that the moment they enter our newest Ada location.”

Celebrating eleven years of The James Salon in Gaslight Village in downtown East Grand Rapids, including over two years of success with the first and only premiere, upscalesalon/boutique concept in West Michigan, owner James Garnant-Cooper felt it was time to take the “full personal experience” salon trend to other areas of West Michigan.