View amazing handiwork of quilters at QuiltWeek Show at DeVos Place

The Grand Rapids QuiltWeek Show will draw thousands to DeVos Place this weekend to see the amazing handiwork of local artists.

The event will showcase special exhibitions, workshops by renowned instructors, contests and a Merchant Mall with local and national vendors. It's also the American Quilter's Society's 35th anniversary, so they have extra special surprises planned for visitors.

In addition to more than 680 quilts on display, $54,000 in prizes will be awarded during the AQS Quilt Contest.

QuiltWeek will continue now until August 24.

To purchase tickets, visit quiltweek.com/locations/grand-rapids/.