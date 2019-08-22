View amazing handiwork of quilters at QuiltWeek Show at DeVos Place

Posted 11:17 AM, August 22, 2019, by

The Grand Rapids QuiltWeek Show will draw thousands to DeVos Place this weekend to see the amazing handiwork of local artists.

The event will showcase special exhibitions, workshops by renowned instructors, contests and a Merchant Mall with local and national vendors. It's also the American Quilter's Society's 35th anniversary, so they have extra special surprises planned for visitors.

In addition to more than 680 quilts on display, $54,000 in prizes will be awarded during the AQS Quilt Contest.

QuiltWeek will continue now until August 24.

To purchase tickets, visit quiltweek.com/locations/grand-rapids/.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.