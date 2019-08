Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- Today kicks off the start of the 15th annual 28th Street Metro Cruise in Wyoming.

The event features 16 miles of more than 300 collector cars between Cascade and Grandville along 28th Street. You can visit the center of the event at Rogers Plaza in Wyoming.

More than 275,000+ spectators are expected to attend over two days.

There will also be tons of food from local vendors, sponsor booths, and lots of other entertainment.